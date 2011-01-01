High-Quality, Professional Photo &Video Services
We get the perfect shot, every time!
High-Quality, Professional Photo &Video Services
We get the perfect shot, every time!
We get the perfect shot, every time!
We get the perfect shot, every time!
Whether we're working from a list of must-haves you created or drawing on our experience, we'll make sure we get the perfect shot every time. We can capture the moments we know you'll want so your event is perfectly preserved.
Music videos currently start at $250 with 4 locations included! *anything over 4 locations will cost you extra contact me directly for more info*
I have had the privilege to shoot many events and people. Whether I am shooting a video for a music artist or doing headshots for other artist, I get the job done!
I am experienced with many locations and photography styles. The photograph style may differ from assignment to assignment, but my commitment to quality and craft is unwavering.
Sign up to hear about upcoming specials and photography events.
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.